Business News/ Elections / PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Livemint

  • Lok Sabha polls 2024: The BJP manifesto promises bringing all citizens above 70 years of age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme, One Nation One Election, India’s Olympics bid in 2036 and implementation of National Education Policy, among others.

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 14, the day marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The manifesto, with ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ on the cover page, features bringing all citizens of 70+ age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides free treatment up to 5 Lakh.

Follow all Live Updates on BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Here

Among other promises, the BJP has vowed to construct more 3 crore houses for poor, continue free ration to 80 Crore people for next five years and roll out piped domestic gas connections.

"The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the Prime Minister said.

The BJP has promised increase the mudra loan limit from 10 Lakh to 20 Lakh.

India’s Olympics bid in 2036, implementation of National Education Policy and a law against paper leaks, also featured in the manifesto. It also promises to provide free "ration, water, gas connection and electricity" for the next five years to poor people.

(Mor details awaited)

