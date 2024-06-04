PM Narendra Modi's first reaction to Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: ‘Historical feat in India’s history'
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: PM Modi said assured that people that his government will continue the good work done in last 10 years
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called it a historical feat that the people of the country placed their faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third consecutive time. PM Modi said assured that people that the his government will continue the good work done in last 10 years.