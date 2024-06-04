Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people of the country for placing their faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third consecutive time. Terming the NDA's poll victory a historical feat, PM Modi also assured people that his government would continue the good work done in the last 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister is on his way to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi and will address the party workers soon. Despite not attaining a majority in Lok Sabha, the BJP is in a comfortable position as the party can still form a government with the help of its allies, primarily the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 results didn't turn out as per the ruling alliance's expectations and the predictions of Exit Polls 2024. The Opposition INDIA bloc emerged stronger than expected and outworked the NDA in several crucial states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

As of 7:30 PM, the NDA tally stands at 290 seats while the INDIA bloc is leading/won in 235 seats.

Union Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the victory of the NDA and thanked BJP workers, calling them the party's biggest asset.

"This victory of BJP for the third time is the result of the tireless hard work of our workers. For this victory, I congratulate the National President of BJP, JP Nadda and all the BJP workers working hard in every part of the country. For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset. The hard work with which all of you have sought blessings of the people for Modi Ji by going door to door, street to street from North to South and East to West is truly commendable. I heartily congratulate all of you for this Herculean effort" Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

INDIA bloc meeting on June 5 Top Congress leaders held a press conference on Tuesday and thanked the people of the country for “saving the Constitution and democracy". Rahul Gandhi said they will meet their INDIA bloc alliance partners on Wednesday and decide how they want to approach this strong mandate. He made a special mention of the people of Uttar Pradesh and said they safeguarded the Constitution.

"UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting the Congress party and the INDIA alliance," Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference.

