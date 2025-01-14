Delhi Police will be investigating the complaints filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC) by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. The district election officer (DEO) of New Delhi constituency has forwarded the complaints of alleged money distribution and job camps by Parvesh Verma to the police for investigation.

The complaints filed by AAP's legal cell and Arvind Kejriwal alleged setting up of job camps under "Har Ghar Naukari" campaign for registrations, and distribution of ₹1100 by BJP and Verma, officials said.

However, election officers reported that the flying squads assigned to monitor model code of conduct violations did not find any camps or pamphlets, as alleged by the AAP.

The New Delhi district election officer in an action taken report submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi, has said that police authorities were asked to investigate the facts of the allegations of job camps and distribution of ₹1100 and take action as per Representation of Peoples Act.

It also said that instructions were issued to take preventive steps against holding of a job camp on January 15.