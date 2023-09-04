Poll strategist Prashant Kishor supports One Nation One Elections policy with a transition phase of 4-5 years. Kishor said that implementing the One Nation One Election strategy would ensure cutting down of expenses and ‘people will have to take a decision only once’.

Poll strategist and activist Prashant Kishor has said that if One Nation One Elections policy is implemented by the ruling dispensation ‘with the correct intentions and there be a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country’. The One Nation One Election policy is something Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is trying to implement ahead of the 20024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the imminent opposition to the policy by the INDIA bloc and several prominent political leaders, the law ministry created a eight member committee to explore the possibilities of the One Nation One Election policy. The committee will be headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Kishor said that implementing the One Nation One Election strategy would ensure cutting down of expenses and ‘people will have to take a decision only once’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kishor informed that the One Nation One Election policy had been earlier in effect in India for ‘17-18 years’.

Kishor further harped on the demographic and consequential economic aspect of elections in India, “In a country as large as India, around 25% of the country votes every year. So, the people running the Govt remain busy in this circle of election. If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better".

“If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The Govt is perhaps bringing a Bill. Let it come. If the Govt has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country...But it depends on the intentions with which the Govt is bringing it..."Kishor added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between 18-22 September 2023. This session will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour and is likely to discuss the One Nation One Elections policy.