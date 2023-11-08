Polls close in Ohio and Virginia as US elections offer preview of 2024
Democrats and Republicans nationally were watching Tuesday's elections closely for clues on the mood of the U.S. electorate, less than three months before the Iowa presidential nominating contest kicks off the 2024 White House campaign in earnest.
Polls closed on Tuesday in Ohio and Virginia, where off-year elections were poised to offer insight into whether abortion rights remain a potent force in U.S. politics ahead of next year's presidential contest.
