Will Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case affect BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka? Party leaders say…
Amid the obscene video controversy against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, R Ashoka, BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, said that the decision on ‘whether to stay in alliance with JD(S) or not’ will be taken by the central leadership after the Lok Sabha elections.
