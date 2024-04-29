Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: BJP says 'not responsible' after Karnataka govt orders probe into JD(S) MP
BJP leader said the party is not responsible for the selection of the candidate 'or for certifying their character if the contestant is from an alliance partner'.
In an attempt to avoid adverse impact on its political fortunes in Karnataka, the BJP is trying to distance itself from ally Janata Dal (Secular) whose MP Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexual harassment. Prajwal is also contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Hassan as a BJP-JD(S) contestant.