Prashant Kishor's election advise price tag: 'In just one election my fee is ₹100…'

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, claims his consulting fees exceed 100 crore per election. He is focused on the upcoming Bihar by-elections, fielding strong candidates and emphasizing his successful track record with major political parties in India.

Written By Sayantani
Published2 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Prashant Kishor, the prominent political strategist and convenor of Jan Suraj, has made headlines with a bold revelation regarding his consulting fees. While campaigning for the forthcoming Bihar by-elections, Prashant Kishor stated that he charges upwards of 100 crore for his strategic advice to political parties and leaders.

'Do you think I won't have enough money?'

Speaking at an event in Belaganj, Prashant Kishor addressed a gathering that included members of the Muslim community.

He expressed his frustration over frequent questions regarding his campaign funding, stating, “Ten governments in different states are running on my strategies. Do you think I won't have enough money to set up tents and canopies for my campaign? Do you think I’m that weak?"

"In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is 100 crore or even more. For the next two years, I can continue to fund my campaign with just one such election advice.” Prashant Kishor added.

Prashant Kishor's Track Record of Success

Prashant Kishor has built an impressive portfolio, advising some of the most influential political parties in India. He first gained prominence as the mastermind behind Narendra Modi’s successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign. His strategies have since contributed to victories for multiple parties, including:

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Prashant Kishor first gained attention as the key strategist for Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, which helped secure a sweeping victory for the BJP.
  • Janata Dal (United): Kishor played a pivotal role in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, aiding Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the RJD-Congress alliance.
  • Congress: Although his collaboration with Congress in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections was less fruitful, he later helped them secure a victory in Punjab in 2021

  • YSR Congress Party: His guidance led to a significant win for Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.
  • Trinamool Congress: Kishor's strategies helped Mamata Banerjee retain power in West Bengal against strong opposition in 2021.
  • Aam Aadmi Party: He contributed to AAP's resounding victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Upcoming Bihar By-elections

As Jan Suraj prepares for the upcoming by-elections in Bihar, Kishor is focused on fielding strong candidates in four assembly constituencies: Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari.

Notable candidates include Mohammad Amjad for Belaganj and Jitendra Paswan for Imamganj.

These elections are scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

On 'One Nation, One Election'

Prashant Kishor shared his views on the PM Modi government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. He remarked, “We have said earlier that if One Nation, One Election is done with the right intention, then there is no mistake in it. After independence, One Nation, One Election was in place until 1965, but if it is being done with the intention that when the situation is in our favour then quickly conduct all the elections together.”

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
