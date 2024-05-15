Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned Union Minister Amit Shah on BJP's 2019 poll promises and asked if they were merely “Chinese guarantees". Priyanka's remark came after Shah termed the Congress' Lok Sabha electoral guarantees ‘Chinese’, based on their durability.

Talking to reporters, Priyanka reacted to Shah's remark and said, " Ask Amit Shah where that ₹15 lakhs and where that 2 crore employment opportunities are. What kind of guarantee was that? Chinese..."

Earlier today, Shah, told news agency ANI, "I called it 'Chinese guarantee' on the basis of their durability...Those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it."

“I called it 'Chinese guarantee' on the basis of their durability...I was in Telangana recently. Women there are still awaiting their ₹12,000. Farmers there are waiting for the waiving off ₹2 Lakh loan."

"The young girls are waiting for their scooties...This was promised by Rahul Gandhi, it was his guarantee. Look for Rahul Gandhi...That is why I say that those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it," he added.

When asked about Shah's statement claiming that BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Priyanka said, "We will see that on 20th (May)."

"Stature is built by the people of the country. It is not built by birth. What does democracy mean? Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Rahul Gandhi," the Home Minister had said.

The Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as her husband Robert Vadra out of the electoral contest.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes.

