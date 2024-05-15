Priyanka Gandhi questions Amit Shah on ' ₹15 lakh, jobs' promises: 'Was it Chinese guarantee?'
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned Union Minister Amit Shah on BJP's 2019 poll promises and asked if they were merely “Chinese guarantees". Priyanka's remark came after Shah termed the Congress' Lok Sabha electoral guarantees ‘Chinese’, based on their durability.