Priyanka Gandhi calls PM Modi 'shehanshah': 'Not a single speck of dust is visible on his face...'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’ who lives in a palace but is cut off from the public.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “shehzaada [prince]." Speaking at an election rally in Gujarat on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi called PM Modi a “shehanshah [king of king]".