Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’ who lives in a palace but is cut off from the public.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “shehzaada [prince]." Speaking at an election rally in Gujarat on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi called PM Modi a “shehanshah [king of king]". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They call my brother Shehzada. I want to tell them how this shehzada walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your problems…he met my sisters, brothers, farmers and laborers and asked them what problems they have…," Priyanka Gandhi said while speaking at a rally in Banaskantha in Gujarat.

She added, “On the other side is your shehanshah, Narendra Modi, who lives in a palace. Have you watched him on television?...Not a single speck of dust is visible on his face...How can he understand your problems?.…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Gandhi's comments came after PM Modi repeatedly called Rahul Gandhi a “shehzada [prince]" of “shahi parivar [royal]". Addressing a rally in Gujarat on Thursday, PM Modi had targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying Pakistan was eager to make the ‘shehzada’ of the grand old party India’s next PM as the country’s enemies want a weak government at the helm.

She further launched an attack on Modi, saying, "Gujarat gave PM Modi respect and self-respect and gave him power, but he is seen only with big people."

"Have you seen PM Modi meeting a farmer? Farmers protest against the black laws. Hundreds of farmers are martyred, but the Prime Minister does not even go to meet them. Then as soon as the elections come and they feel that they will not get votes, then PM Modi changes the law," Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Gandhi also said that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and reduce and weaken the rights given to the people through the statute book. The Congress general secretary was addressing a public rally at Lakhani in Gujarat’s Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for her party candidate Geniben Thakor.

In Banaskantha, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, the BJP has nominated Rekha Chaudhary, an engineering college professor and first-timer, against Congress’ Thakor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!