Did Priyanka Gandhi decline Lok Sabha ticket over BJP barbs?
Priyanka Gandhi has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to not provide ammunition for the BJP over 'dynasty politics', a report said
The speculation over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting Lok Sabha elections from either Amethi or Raebareli, her mother Sonia's bastion, were put to rest when the Congress announced its candidates on Friday. This time too, Priyanka Gandhi has declined the Lok Sabha ticket and according to a report, it was because of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barbs.