Did Priyanka Gandhi decline Lok Sabha ticket over BJP barbs?

The speculation over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting Lok Sabha elections from either Amethi or Raebareli, her mother Sonia's bastion, were put to rest when the Congress announced its candidates on Friday. This time too, Priyanka Gandhi has declined the Lok Sabha ticket and according to a report, it was because of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barbs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An NDTV report quoted sources as saying that Priyanka Gandhi believes if she wins a seat in the Lok Sabha elections considering Rahul, too, wins one, three members of the Gandhi family would be sitting in Parliament – their mother Sonia is a Rajya Sabha member. That would further provide ammunition for the BJP to intensify attacks on the family regarding dynasty politics.

Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the family bastion in the north, Raebareli, Congress announced on Friday, a move that will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a region he dominates. Rahul Gandhi will also contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Amethi, KL Sharma would be fighting for Congress against Union Minister Smriti Irani who had defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 elections. KL Sharma has worked as a representative of Rajiv Gandhi, Satish Sharma, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi said being nominated from Raebareli was an "emotional moment" for him. "My mother has entrusted me with the responsibility...with great confidence and given me the opportunity to serve it," he posted on X, adding, “In the ongoing battle for justice and against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones. I am confident that all of you are standing with me in this battle to save the constitution and democracy."

Congress' move to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli has paved way for the BJP to launch taunts on the Wayanad MP. BJP says Rahul Gandhi wasn't contesting from Amethi for the fear of defeat.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!