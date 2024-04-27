Priyanka Gandhi also compared the prime minister to an uncle at weddings who gripes about everything and gives sermons.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hitting out at her party over inheritance tax and wealth redistribution and asserted his assumptions were illogical. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an election campaign rally at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, Priyanka claimed that instead of seeking votes for the work the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did in 10 years, PM Modi is resorting to “illogical talks about a political party".

"Instead of seeking votes for the work done in the last 10 years, he is resorting to illogical talks about a political party wanting to steal your ornaments using an X-ray machine," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka compared the prime minister to an uncle at weddings who gripes about everything and gives sermons.

"Now, if this uncle says there is a political party that will bring an X-ray machine into your house, scan all your savings, mangalsutras and gold, which will be taken and the wealth redistributed, you would say he has lost it," Gandhi said.

But these are the same things Modi is putting forward by using his position, she claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, Congress Rahul Gandhi had said those who call themselves "deshbhakt" were afraid of the "X-ray of caste census".

Taking off on the medical term, PM Modi had said the Congress wants to confiscate people's jewellery and small savings by conducting X-ray of their properties and valuables.

"Listen with your ears wide open about the sins that the Congress has committed. I want to put forth an interesting fact. When sister Indira Gandhi passed away, there was a law by virtue of which half portion of the wealth used to go to the government. There was a talk then that Indiraji willed her wealth in her son Rajiv Gandhi's name," the prime minister had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka also claimed that unemployment is at its highest in 45 years and at least 70 crore people were without jobs, despite which 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Central government have not been filled in the last ten years.

"If the BJP claims nothing happened in the past 70 years (under previous dispensations) then let us believe that IITs, AIIMS, big industries etc were all built now," she said, adding that the ruling party was "ranting" all the time about the Congress being at fault.

Congress has fielded eye surgeon Shivaji Kalge in Latur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!