Priyanka Gandhi to make election debut from Wayanad during bypolls in November? What Rahul Gandhi had said…

Priyanka Gandhi is set to contest her first election from Wayanad, vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi. Bypolls will occur on November 13, alongside assembly elections. Rahul expresses confidence in her success, emphasizing a strong familial connection to the constituency.

Published15 Oct 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra throws 'Shahenshah' jibe after Govt renames Durbal Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra throws ’Shahenshah’ jibe after Govt renames Durbal Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan(Jitender Gupta)

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to make her election debut from Wayanad seat, which was vacated by her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and Nanded seat in Maharashtra.

As per the EC announcement, Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13. The results for Wayanad seat along with other assembly and Lok Sabha seats will be declared on November 23.

Also Read | Bypolls dates announced: Wayanad Lok Sabha, 47 assembly seats to vote on Nov 13

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced in June that Rahul Gandhi will retain Raebareli, a traditional seat of the Gandhi family and vacate his Wayanad seat where the party will field Priyanka Gandhi.

After the announcement, she had said, "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Rae Bareli. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad."

What Rahul Gandhi said?

Expressing confidence of Priyanka Gandhi winning from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight the elections and I am confident that she is going to win the elections. The people of Wayanad can think that they have two members of the Parliament, one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad,"

Also Read | Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand to vote in 2 phases; counting on Nov 23

If Priyanka Gandhi wins Lok Sabha polls, she will be the third MP from the Gandhi family in the current Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Sonia Gandhi is a member of Rajya Sabha.

 

 

 

