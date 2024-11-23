Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘overwhelmed’ as she maintains defining lead of 4 lakh in Wayanad: ‘To my mother, Robert…’
BREAKING NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘overwhelmed’ as she maintains defining lead of 4 lakh in Wayanad: ‘To my mother, Robert…’

Livemint

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was ‘overwhelmed’ as she maintained defining lead in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat over CPI and BJP candidates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has maintained stunning lead of over 4 lakh in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her first reaction after her defining lead in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the by-elections, said she was “overwhelmed" with the victory, promising to represent hopes and dreams of Wayanad in Parliament. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned her brother Rahul for ‘showing her the way’.

“You are the bravest of them all," Priyanka said, adding, “To my mother, Robert and my two jewels- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by 410,931 votes over Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Navya Haridas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With her imminent win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka Gandhi would become another member of the Gandhi clan in Parliament.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!"

“My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12 hour a day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in," she said.

