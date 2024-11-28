Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take oath as Lok Sabha MP today, joins brother Rahul, mother Sonia in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially enters Parliament today, becoming the third member of her family to serve as an MP at present. Priyanka has raised concerns about violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for government intervention to protect minority rights.

Published28 Nov 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take oath as Lok Sabha MP today

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha on November 28. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will become the third member of the Gandhi family to be in the Parliament at present.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Priyanka's brother, Rahul Gandhi had won the seat in 2019 and 2024 general elections. Since Rahul chose to retain Raebareli, the seat in UP that he won along with Wayanad in 2024, Congress fielded Priyanka from the seat in Kerala.

Apart from Rahul and Priyanka, their mother Sonia Gandhi is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Congress party's Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election bagging 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

Vadra recieved her certificate of election on Wednesday."My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves," Priyanka posted on X.

‘Govt should intervene in Chinmoy Krishna Das case’

A day before taking oath, Priyanka expressed concern over the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, and urged the Central Government to intervene and raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government.

For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to.

"The news of the arrest of the priest of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuing violence against minority Hindus are extremely worrying," she wrote in a post on X.

"I appeal to the Central Government to intervene in this matter and strongly raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government," she added in the post.

Key Takeaways
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election emphasizes the continuing political legacy of the Gandhi family.
  • Her concerns about minority safety highlight the intersection of politics and humanitarian issues.
  • The Congress party’s strategy reflects a push to strengthen its presence in Parliament through familial connections.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:37 AM IST
