Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s crucial electoral debut in Wayanad bypoll today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces her first electoral test in Wayanad, Kerala, today. With the backing of her brother Rahul Gandhi and a strategic campaign, Priyanka aims to secure her place in Parliament and join the ranks of her family members.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated13 Nov 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Polling is being held for Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad today, November 13. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from the constituency, previously represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul, however, decided to vacate Wayanad and retain Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, which he also won in the 2024 general elections.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1 Live: Voting for 43 seats to begin shortly

Days after the June 4 results of general elections, the Congress announced that Rahul will retain the Raebareli seat and vacate the Wayanad seat paving way for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her electoral debut.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is pitted against Left Democratic Front candidate Sathyan Mokeri, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Navya Haridas, and 13 others in Wayanad.

Polling in Wayanad began at 7 am in over 1,000 booths, with special security measures implemented, officials said. Wayanad has about 14 lakh eligible voters.

Another Gandhi Member in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad with a victory margin of 3.5 lakh votes in 2024. In 2019, the margin was over 4.3 lakh votes.

Rahul also campaigned for her sister for the Wayanad bypoll.

Also Read | Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, ’works only for....’

If elected, this will be the first time that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament (MP). This will also be the first time that the three Gandhi family members –Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka – will be in Parliament together.

Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP and also Leader of Opposition in the House. Sonia Gandhi a member of Rajya Sabha.

Active since 2019

Priyanka has been active in politics since 2019. At times, she has often been projected as a possible challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also, as a successor to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi in the family bastion Raebareli.

Also Read | Inside Priyanka Gandhi’s ₹12 cr net worth - annual income, mutual funds, gold…

Earlier, Priyanka was the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in the 2020 assembly polls, which the party lost badly in. Priyanka gradually emerged as the party's strategist and star campaigner, helping the Congress make impressive gains in some states and in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 held earlier this year.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut marks a pivotal moment for the Congress party.
  • The support of Rahul Gandhi highlights the strategic importance of Wayanad for the Congress.
  • If elected, the Gandhi family will have all three members in Parliament, strengthening their political influence.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:10 AM IST
