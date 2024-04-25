Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha elections from Punjab? All about the jailed preacher
Amritpal Singh and associates were arrested by Punjab Police and charged under National Security Act. Singh, currently in Dibrugarh central jail, Assam, plans to contest from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.
Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh will fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat, his counsel claimed on Wednesday. Currently, Amritpal Singh, who is also the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, a pro-Khalistan outfit, is lodged in Dibrugarh central jail, Assam, under the National Security Act.