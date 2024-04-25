Amritpal Singh and associates were arrested by Punjab Police and charged under National Security Act. Singh, currently in Dibrugarh central jail, Assam, plans to contest from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh will fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat, his counsel claimed on Wednesday. Currently, Amritpal Singh, who is also the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', a pro-Khalistan outfit, is lodged in Dibrugarh central jail, Assam, under the National Security Act.

His father, Tarsem Singh refused to comment on the matter on Wednesday. He said he will speak about Amritpal's Lok Sabha poll candidature only after meeting his son on Thursday, while asserting that he earlier had shown no interest in joining politics.

However, his legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa claimed that he met Amritpal in Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the general elections.

“I met bhai sahab (Amritpal Singh) in Dibrugarh central jail today and during the meeting, I requested bhai sahab that in the interests of 'Khalsa Panth', he should fight elections this time from Khadoor Sahib to become a member of parliament. Bhai sahab accepted my request in the Panthic interests... He will fight as an Independent candidate," Khalsa was quoted as saying by PTI.

All you need to know about Amritpal Singh 1) The chief of 'Waris Punjab De', a pro-Khalistan outfit, Amritpal Singh, was arrested last April and the stringent NSA was invoked against him. His nine associates are also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

2) Amritpal Singh has styled himself after slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

3) Last March, the Khalistan sympathiser, who was under the scanner of security agencies, managed to give police a slip in Jalandhar district by changing his vehicle and appearance.

4) Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of whom were armed with swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city in February, 2023. The aim was to to free his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. The Punjab Police began a crackdown against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief after this.

5) Amritpal and his associates were charged with multiple criminal instances for attempting to sow discord among social classes, attacking police officers, and obstructing public officials from discharging their duties.

(With PTI inputs)

