Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Rangasamy-led NDA wins 10 seats, to retain power, Election Commission shows

The N Rangasamy-led alliance is set to retain power in the 30-seat Assembly of Puducherry, as per Election Commission trends.

The current chief minister and founder of the All India NR Congress, N Rangasamy is leading from his Thattanchavady Assembly seat by a margin of more than 4,000 votes after all four rounds of counting as per the Election Commission (ECI) trends.

Puducherry is expected to witness the return of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by N Rangaswamy.

Alliance Math In Puducherry, the contest involves the ruling NDA — which includes Rangasamy's All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP, AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) — as well as the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

As per the Election Commission's latest trends, this is what the tally looks like:

AINRC: 8

BJP: 1

AIADMK: 1

Congress: 1

DMK: 1

Independents: 3 AINRC is leading on 9 seats, including Rangasamy from Thattanchavady. Exit polls predicted that NDA could win between 16 and 20 seats. Puducherry has 30 Assembly seats, making 15 the majority mark. Almost all exit polls projected a comfortable victory for Ramasamy-led NDA.

As per the poll body, AINRC has polled 28.2% votes – increasing its vote share as compared to the 2021 Assembly elections – while the BJP has polled over 9.1% votes. At the same time, Congress has polled 23.04 votes while DMK has polled 7.97% votes.

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was not able to make inroads in Puducherry, as per Election Commission trends. TVK contested in alliance with Naam Tamilar Katchi (PNMK), alongside other parties such as PMK, NTK, and CPI(M).

Seat-sharing: Among the NDA constituents, AINRC contested on 16 seats, BJP on 10 seats, and AIADMK and LJK contested on two seats each.

On the other hand, the Congress contested on16 seats while the DMK contested on 14 seats. The parties joined hands to form the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which is backed by the INDIA bloc.

Puducherry Demography The Union Territory has an electorate of over 5.39 lakh female voters, 4.74 lakh male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. There were nearly 24,150 first-time voters, while 6,000-odd voters belonged to the senior citizen category, aged 85 and above.