Puducherry Thattanchavady bypoll 2026: AINRC's Ashok Anand wins — who is he, why this election was crucial for BJP, NDA

Ruling All India NR Congress candidate Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady bypoll on October 9. He defeated Congress candidate E Vinayagam by over 8,400 votes.

Right from the start of the counting at 8 am on Friday, the Election Commission trends indicated an edge for the Chief Minister N Rangasamy-led party AINRC. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was pushed to the third spot.

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Ashok Anand secured 13,358 votes and won by a margin of 8,482 votes after four rounds of counting. E Vinayagam of the Congress secured 4,876 votes, and DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam secured 2,664 votes, according to the Election Commission's update.

The byelection to the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency was held on October 6. The Thattanchavady constituency had registered 78.83 per cent polling as of 5 pm, and it is expected to increase as the final figure, up to 6 pm, is being collated, they said.

Who is Ashok Anand? Ashok Anand is the nephew of former Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar, also a member of the AINRC.

Ashok Anand had last won the Thattanchavady seat in 2016 and 2011. He reclaimed his political stronghold by winning 13,358 votes in the 2026 bypolls.

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According to information available with MyNeta.info, Anand is associated with agriculture and business, and is the Chairman of Sri Vidyanarayana Educational Trust, Puducherry.

In 2019, Anand faced disqualification following a conviction in a disproportionate assets case, the Sunday Guardian reported. However, the Madras High Court set aside his 1-year imprisonment on August 6, 2026, clearing the path for his political comeback.

Ashok Anand, 51, was born around 1975 (listed as 36 years old during his initial election run in 2011, 42 years old during the 2016 assembly elections, and officially 51 at the time of his latest election filing in late 2026), the Sunday Guardian reported.

Why was Puducherry Thattanchavady bypoll important? Thattanchavady is considered Rangasamy's pocket borough. He defeated Congress leader V Vaithilingam, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Puducherry, in the Assembly polls.

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The bypoll was also seen as the first test of the four-month-old NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy's popularity after it assumed office months ago.

The Thattanchavady seat was traditionally held by CM N Rangasamy. He first won the assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006.

He later won the seat as an AINRC candidate in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly polls and retained it in the 2026 assembly elections.

After the 2026 assembly polls, Rangasamy vacated the seat while retaining the Mangalam segment, necessitating a bypoll.

Rangasamy, the founder of the All India NR Congress, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fifth term on May 13, 2026.

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Rangasamy's AINRC had contested the 2026 Puducherry assembly polls as an NDA partner, which includes AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK).

The NDA retained power in the Union Territory, with the AINRC winning 12 seats and the BJP securing four in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won one seat.

Rangasamy has served as Chief Minister on multiple occasions — first from 2001 to 2008, then from 2011 to 2016, and again since May 2021. The 2021 elections marked the first time Rangasamy led the NDA government in Puducherry. He founded the AINRC in 2011 after splitting from the Congress party.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in