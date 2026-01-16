Pune Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes commanding lead in 32 seats PMC polls, NCP ahead in 14

Pune Election Results 2026 LIVE: The highly anticipated Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election results will be declared soon as the counting of votes began at 10:00 AM today.
This time, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (SP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, along with Supriya Sule, decided to contest the municipal polls together. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti is contesting the local body polls largely in a joint alliance in key urban centres, except Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission hasn't released the official poll percentage of elections held on Thursday in 29 Municipal Corporations.
The voter turnout in PMC till 3:30 PM on 15 January was registered in PMC was registered to be 36.95 per cent while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 40.5 per cent polling till 3:30 pm.
The election results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna municipal corporations will be announced on 16 January.
Early trends of PMC poll results indicate BJP's lead in 39 and Shiv Sena in 4 seats.
BJP is leading in 32 seats in Pune Municipal Corporation polls while NCP is ahead in 14.
BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil said, "People are seeing what we have done, not relying on election speeches... People are trusting us based on our past work. We raised this question in people's minds: If they (Shiv Sena UBT) wanted to do development work, why didn't they do it earlier? We did a lot of work even during the two and a half years of COVID-19."
He added, "Whether the Thackeray brothers come together or Congress and NCP join hands, it is not in the interest of the people. People have understood that this is for their own selfish motives. In Mumbai, BJP will get 90 seats and Shiv Sena 40; this number may increase but will not decrease. In Pune, we will not get less than 115 seats."
As per latest update, BJP is leading in 12 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in five and Shiv Sena in four.
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar said some incidents of EVMs shutting down were reported at the start of polling in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, PTI reported.
Most exit polls predicted BJP's win in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation polls, according to a PTI report.
Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap secured victory without a contest in Ward 35 (Suncity–Manikbaug) after their rivals withdrew from the contest on the final day of nomination withdrawal, officials said.
