Pune Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes commanding lead in 32 seats PMC polls, NCP ahead in 14

Pune Election Results 2026 LIVE: The highly anticipated Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election results will be declared soon as the counting of votes began at 10:00 AM today.

This time, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (SP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, along with Supriya Sule, decided to contest the municipal polls together. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti is contesting the local body polls largely in a joint alliance in key urban centres, except Pimpri-Chinchwad.

What was the voter turnout in PMC polls?

The Maharashtra State Election Commission hasn't released the official poll percentage of elections held on Thursday in 29 Municipal Corporations.

The voter turnout in PMC till 3:30 PM on 15 January was registered in PMC was registered to be 36.95 per cent while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 40.5 per cent polling till 3:30 pm.

The election results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna municipal corporations will be announced on 16 January.

