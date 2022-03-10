This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab assembly elections result: In Round 1 of the counting of votes, Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading with 4,631 votes while Parkash Singh Badal got 3,215 votes.
Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat.
