Home / Elections / Punjab assembly results: Five-term CM Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi

Punjab assembly results: Five-term CM Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi

 Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

  • Punjab assembly elections result: In Round 1 of the counting of votes, Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading with 4,631 votes while Parkash Singh Badal got 3,215 votes.

Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat.

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE

Meanwhile, two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is also trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat by 3,575 votes on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading from the Patiala Urban seat.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway

*This is a developing story

