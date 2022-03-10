Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat.

Meanwhile, two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is also trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat by 3,575 votes on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading from the Patiala Urban seat.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway

