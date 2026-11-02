Punjab Election 2027: AAP faces setback as three rebel MLAs join BJP — Who are they, why did they cross over

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, three party MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, November 3.

Rebel AAP MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh were inducted into the BJP in the presence of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The AAP had suspended two MLAs, Pathanmajra and Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities earlier. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party on Sunday.

Both the MLAs, who are first-time legislators, lashed out at the AAP government over various issues including the drug menace, outstanding debt and not amending the anti-sacrilege law despite directions from the Akal Takht.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Vijay Pratap announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. He was suspended from AAP on June 29, 2025.

Who are these AAP MLAs who joined the BJP on Nov 2? 1. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh He is a suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer. He is an MLA from the Amritsar North seat.

According to PTI, Singh was part of the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT), which probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing-firing incidents.

After taking premature retirement from police service in 2021, Singh joined the AAP and was later elected as the MLA from the Amritsar North seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Also Read | Punjab election result: Green flag for AAP in local polls held with ballot paper

Singh remained a vocal critic of the AAP government over many issues. He had earlier expressed his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incident cases in Faridkot, seeking justice in the matter.

Singh had also been critical of the Bhagwant Mann government following the death of more than 20 people due to spurious liquor consumption in Amritsar last year.

2. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra He's an MLA from Sanour in the Patiala district. Pathanmajra had earlier raised questions over the functioning of his own government.

According to PTI, a rape case was registered against Pathanmajra last year following a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman. She had alleged that he misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

Pathanmajra was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in March this year, more than six months after he escaped police custody in the rape case.

In May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted regular bail to Pathanmajra in the rape case registered against him in September last year.

3. Chetan Singh Jouramajra He is an MLA from Samana, where the AAP had appointed former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra as halqa (constituency) in-charge in September.

Jouramajra had been the minister from January 8, 2023 to September 23, 2024, but was later dropped from the Cabinet.

Rakhra is being seen as a likely AAP candidate from Samana, although the party is yet to make an official announcement.

More AAP MLAs to join BJP? Speaking to ANI after joining the BJP in Punjab, ex-AAP leader Jouramajra said some MLAs who have already received tickets from the AAP might relinquish them and join the BJP.

"As for the MLAs who have already received tickets, we expect that some of them might actually relinquish those tickets and join the BJP," Jouramajra told ANI.

Congress leader Rajinder Singh, reacting to three rebel AAP MLAs from Punjab joining the BJP, said, “35–40 AAP MLAs will join the BJP; this is just the beginning.”

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal rejected such claims, saying, “They have been making such claims since the very first day the government was formed, saying that 35 people are in touch with them, sometimes 30 people are in touch with them, and that they will topple the government. Nothing has come of it.”

“We have run the government successfully for five years and done work in Punjab that they could not accomplish in 50 years. These are merely claims and attempts to console themselves. As for those who have left the party, I believe they should not have done so, as the party gave them respect and helped them become MLAs and achieve everything. If there was any issue, they should have sat down and discussed it. They should not have left the party,” he added.

Why did three rebel AAP MLAs join BJP? 'Drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption' – who said what The AAP MLAs' decision to jump ships came just ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2027.

Chetan Jouramajra, who was among the three MLAs to join the BJP on Monday, said the situation in Punjab is far from good.

He said, "The people there are deeply distressed. Issues like drug abuse, the rise of gangs, and frequent incidents of snatching... Therefore, if we want to put an end to all these problems in Punjab, it is essential that a BJP government comes to power in the state."

Meanwhile, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, another AAP MLA who quit the party, said the BJP was "the only party capable of resolving the issues facing Punjab," including debt, drugs and gangsterism.

He pointed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise to eradicate the drug problem, saying, "He ensures that everything he promises is actually carried out."

"Given the massive debt accumulated by other parties, Punjab cannot survive without support from the Centre. Everyone will eventually come to BJP," Pathanmajra said.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who also joined the BJP on Monday, launched a scathing attack on his former party immediately after joining the BJP. Singh said that AAP's political presence in the state has come to an end.

The former IPS officer alleged that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant across Punjab

"In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is finished—Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have brought about its collapse themselves. For all practical purposes, AAP no longer exists," Singh told ANI, expressing confidence that a "double-engine government" will soon be formed in Punjab.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, Singh alleged that the Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal-led government completely "destroyed" a party with a revolutionary ideology that had emerged from the 'Swaraj' movement.

"The book 'Swaraj', which was the very idea behind the formation of this party, has now been left with me alone," he said.

BJP vs AAP vs Congress vs SAD: Which political party has how many MLAs in 2022 Punjab Assembly In the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections, the AAP emerged victorious, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18.

Aam Aadmi Party: 92

Indian National Congress: 18

Shiromani Akali Dal: 3

Bharatiya Janata Party: 2

Bahujan Samaj Party: 1

Independent: 1

AAP hits out at BJP: ‘BJP collecting leftovers’ AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on two MLAs quitting the party ahead of Punjab polls, says BJP is collecting its "leftovers" because it does not have candidates to field in the Punjab polls; they can give tickets to MLAs discarded by AAP.

Punjab Election 2027: AAP announces first candidate list The development came days after the AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

The list also included several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

However, the party has not yet declared its candidates for either Samana (Chetan Singh Jouramajra's seat) or Sanour (Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's seat).