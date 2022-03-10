Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In early trends, the AAP crossed majority mark with 88 seats at 10:25 AM in the 117 Punjab Assembly for which majority mark in 59, as per Election commission reports. AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Dhuri is decorated with flowers ahead and Jalebi preparation had begun even before the counting had started.

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 16,787* votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.

Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Counting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am across state on Thursday.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

*Counting is still going on at the time of publishing the copy