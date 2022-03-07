07 Mar 2022, 06:12 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Exit poll results in 2017
No pollster could predict the accurate poll outcome in the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab. AAP was declared as a major contender for power but most media houses had predicted a hung assembly in the state. Despite high hopes in exit poll surveys, AAP got 20 seats in the 117-member assembly.
These were the predictions for AAP in Punjab:
India Today-Axis: 42-51
India News-MRC: 55
India TV-CVoter: 59-67
News 24-Today's Chanakya: 54
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 36-46
07 Mar 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: What could be the real outcome in Punjab?
Punjab recorded the lowest voter turnout in the current assembly polls as compared to the past three assembly elections. Some experts have said the decline in voter turnout simply means a limited AAP outreach. Also, they say that since the so-called wave was missing, which is apparent from low voter turnout, it simply means there could be a fractured mandate this time. And all the parties will get something, but all will fall short of forming a majority government. The exit poll surveys, however, could give us a hint as to which way the wind could be blowing in the most interesting state in India when it comes to elections.
07 Mar 2022, 05:49 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Total candidates in Punjab polls 2022
In the 2022 Punjab elections, a total of 1,304 candidates were in the poll fray. They included 93 women candidates and 2 transgenders. While most votes were recorded by Talwandi Sabo (83.67 per cent), Amritsar West recorded the lowest voter tunrout of 50.10 per cent.
07 Mar 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Apart from Punjab, all eyes on UP exit poll
Punjab's exit poll surveys will be most watched in these elections, especially due to the multi-coloured contest with many key contenders. However, the UP exit poll surveys will be the deciding factor as they'll reflect the mood of the nation right now. India's biggest state UP is conducting the 7th and final phase of Assembly polls today. Once the final phase of voting is over, the media houses will start releasing their exit poll surveys. This time, UP seems to have a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.
07 Mar 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: 70% voter turnout in Punjab polls 2022
During the assembly elections 2022 held in Punjab on February 20, over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for 117 Assembly seats. During the previous assembly polls in 2017, the state had recorded 77 per cent voter turnout. In the elections before that, Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 78.20 per cent (2012), 75.45 (2007) and 65.14 per cent (2002).
07 Mar 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Predictions for assembly elections
Exit poll surveys for five states, including Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, will be announced today. As per the ECI, media houses can release their exit poll surveys only after polling ends. Voting for the 7th and final phase is still undergoing in UP and is expected to go till 6 PM. The exit poll surveys for all the states, including Punjab, could be released around 7 pm.
07 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: ‘We have done well’, says Capt Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh, in his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi today, said the BJP-led alliance will do well, and that his party, Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP had done well in the state elections. "Let's see what happens," said the former chief minister told news agency ANI.
07 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Exiting poll timing
As per the Election Commission of India, exit poll surveys can't be released from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. However, it is expected that as soon as voting ends, various media outlets will start releasing their surveys.
07 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: How previous exit polls fare for Punjab?
During the previous Assembly elections in Punjab, Axis had correctly predicted Congress as the Winner party in Punjab.
07 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Exit Poll LIVE: Timing for exit poll surveys
Exit polls for Punjab and four other states will be announced today evening once the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh gets over. The exit poll surveys of ABP News C Voter will be announced after 6 pm. ABP News and C Voter had conducted surveys across the state before the start of the elections. Soon after that, exit poll surveys of other institutions like India Today-Axis and Chanakya will be released.