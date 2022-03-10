Punjab initial trends: AAP takes the early lead, Congress trails

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab assembly election results: Ruling Congress seems to be the most badly affected as the initial trends are indicating it to lose the most number of seats in the state.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), which emerged as a major contender in the multi-cornered contest, is looking to get its first full state to rule while the Congress aims to retain power as the initial trends from Punjab shows the party leading in most of the seats according to the initial trends. In the 117 Punjab assembly, the majority mark is 59. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on 54 seats, closer to the magic number 59, as per Election Commission's initial trends.
