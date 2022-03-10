Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab initial trends: AAP takes the early lead, Congress trails

As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said.
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), which emerged as a major contender in the multi-cornered contest, is looking to get its first full state to rule while the Congress aims to retain power as the initial trends from Punjab shows the party leading in most of the seats according to the initial trends.  In the 117 Punjab assembly, the majority mark is 59. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on 54 seats, closer to the magic number 59, as per Election  Commission's initial trends.

Ruling Congress seems to be the most badly affected as the initial trends are indicating it to lose the most number of seats in the state.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said.

A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres.

Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.

Polling in the state was held on February 20.

