Punjab local body polls LIVE: Voting for municipal bodies underway

Punjab local body polls LIVE: Polling for the elections to the 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab got underway on Tuesday, 26 May.

Voting, being held using ballot papers, began at 8 am, and it will continue till 5 pm.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had junked a plea challenging the Punjab State Election Commission's decision of holding the polls for municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats through ballot papers.

Officials said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent polling. Adequate security personnel have also been deployed at polling stations and sensitive locations to maintain law and order during the electoral process.

Counting of votes will take place on May 29.

Specially-abled man votes in Majitha A specially-abled man in Majitha arrives to cast a vote for the Municipal Corporation elections.

People queue up to vote Voters were seen queuing up at many polling booths in the morning to exercise their franchise.

Punjab Cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Harjot Singh Bains urged voters to cast their votes.

Top political leaders in state cast vote Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma cast his vote at a polling booth in Pathankot, while AAP MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi cast his vote in Batala.

Keen eye ahead of 2027 polls These local body polls are being keenly watched by political observers ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The local body elections are being seen as crucial for all major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party, Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress and SAD - as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

For Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the elections today is a referendum of sorts as the Bhagwant Mann government will seek re-elecrion next year. For Congress, BJP and SAD, the elections would be a litmus test ahead of assembly polls.

Polling in 1,896 wards Polling is taking place in 1,896 wards of the municipal bodies, which include eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

7,555 candidates in fray A total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the civic bodies elections in the state.

Ruling party AAP has fielded the maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

A total of 1,613 candidates are fighting in 396 wards of eight municipal corporations.

In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates are contesting in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates are in the fray in 218 wards of 20 Nagar Panchayats.

There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others.

A total of 740 polling booths have been declared sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive.

Around 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel have been deputed on election duty.