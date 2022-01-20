Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial (CM) candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, AAP leader Raghav Chadha announced today, news agency ANI reported. The Dhuri Assembly constituency is currently held by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Also read: ‘Focus will be on…’: Bhagwant Mann lists AAP's priorities after win in Punjab

Punjab polls | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district: Raghav Chadha, AAP pic.twitter.com/i3g6shzI3v — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann has been named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He gained popularity from his satires in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party. Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

His importance in Punjab politics increased when he defeated veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then a part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.