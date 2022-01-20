Punjab polls 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He gained popularity from his satires in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party. Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.