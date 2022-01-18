Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as its CM candidate

Punjab polls: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as its CM candidate

Bhagwant Mann will be the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
1 min read . 12:40 PM IST

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal today. This announcement holds importance ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal has asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for the chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

