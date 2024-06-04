Raebareli Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi leading by close to 1 lakh votes against BJP candidate
Raebareli Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is looking set to clinch the seat of Raebareli after securing a comfortable lead of 28,326 votes over his competition from BJP.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks set to win his first term as MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. According to the latest ECI figures, Rahul Gandhi is leading by 99,002 votes over the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.