Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks set to win his first term as MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. According to the latest ECI figures, Rahul Gandhi is leading by 99,002 votes over the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi has currently received 1,89,194 votes as compared to Dinesh Singh's 90,192 votes. BSP candidate Thakur Prasad Yadav seems to be moving towards the third spot with votes garnered so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History of Rae Bareli seat: Considered the safest of all seats for Congress, Raebareli is also the family bastion for the oldest political party in India. This seat was held by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. In this 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi contested against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi leads in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad

The polling on Raebareli took place in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on 20 June. Apart from Raebareli, Amethi and Lucknow, the other seats of Uttar Pradesh's voting took place include Mohanlalganj, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kaiserganj and Gonda. Raebareli recorded a polling percentage of 58.12, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the polling for Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency also took place in the fifth phase on 20 April, where 73.57 percent of votes were registered. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad by 706,367 votes and is contesting from the same seat again this time, hoping to repeat the same feat.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!