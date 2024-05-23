'Tell Rahul Baba he's not getting more than 40 seats': Amit Shah claims 'Modi has crossed 310 mark'
Amit Shah asserts ‘Modi’ has surpassed 310 seats in 5 Phases of Lok Sabha elections, while mocking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.
Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already crossed the 310 mark in the previous five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and is moving to achieve the 400-mark goal in the remaining two phases.