Amit Shah asserts ‘Modi’ has surpassed 310 seats in 5 Phases of Lok Sabha elections, while mocking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already crossed the 310 mark in the previous five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and is moving to achieve the 400-mark goal in the remaining two phases.

Shah also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his ally under INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that they will not be able to achieve their targeted seats.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, the Union Home Minister said, "In 5 phases, PM Modi has crossed the 310 mark and moving towards 400."

"If you see Rahul Baba somewhere, tell him that he is not getting more than 40 seats, Akhilesh Yadav won't cross the target of 4 seats..." he added.

Earlier today, Shah, in Domariaganj, questioned the alliance's choice for Prime Minister if they succeed in getting a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This opposition has moved ahead by forming a 'Ghamandiya' alliance. Today I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, if you get the majority then who will be your Prime Minister? Can Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav, or Uddhav Thackeray become the PM? Can Rahul Gandhi become the PM?" he had said.

Reiterating that there could be no reservation based on religion, he had said that the INDIA Alliance intends to rob the reservation of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Castes.

Also read: Tension in Nandigram as BJP workers protest over party worker's death The BJP is contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the local parties, while Congress and Samajwadi Party are united in the fight as part of the INDIA bloc, and BSP is going solo in the elections.

The date of voting for the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is May 25 in the sixth phase of the general elections. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held on June 4.

