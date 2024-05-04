'Rahul baba, problem is with you, not seat': Amit Shah takes dig as Gandhi contests from Raebareli instead of Amethi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time”, so “he is also contesting from Raebareli instead of Amethi.”
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the grand old party's decision to field Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi.
