Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time”, so “he is also contesting from Raebareli instead of Amethi.”

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the grand old party's decision to field Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah said on Saturday, "Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Raebareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you."

While speaking in the Bodeli town in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat, the BJP leader said the Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When he [Rahul Gandhi] lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Raebareli instead of Amethi," Shah was quoted by PTI as saying.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi had contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani.

"Rahul Baba, Modi had a full majority in 2014 and 2019. But, he never touched the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is Modi's guarantee that till the BJP is in power, no one can touch your reservation," Shah added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Rahul Gandhi has been fielded from Raebareli and Wayanad. He is pitted against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli whereas, Congress party's KL Sharma is contesting against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul currently represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, while Smriti Irani is bidding for a fresh term from Amethi. Raebareli was held by Sonia Gandhi who became a member of Rajya Sabha.

Earlier there were speculations that Priyanka Gandhi would contest from Raebareli. Amid talks over Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the polls, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet said that Priyanka was campaigning vigorously nationally, and hence she should not be limited to a single seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

