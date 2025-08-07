Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘40,009’ fake voter addresses in Karnataka, cites 'house no. 0' in Congress 'Vote Chori' probe

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, during a press conference on ‘voter fraud’ claimed there are ‘40,009’ voters with fake addresses in Karnataka. The Congress MP also claimed that several were registered with ‘house number 0’.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the party's ‘Vote adhikar rally’ in protest against the alleged votes theft at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on August 8.

Here are details of the Congress ‘voter Fraud’ claims:

Fake Voters, Fake Addresses Rahul Gandhi claimed that in one case, 46 voters were registered under a single-bedroom address, yet when the location was visited, no one was found living there. He also alleged that there are 40,000 entries with fake addresses and around 4,000 registered voters without any photograph.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that individual voters were found voting in multiple booths in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi shares data of Mahadevpura The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed there was "bhayankar chori" (massive theft) of votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat.

Cong research found over one lakh duplicate voters, invalid addresses, bulk voters in Mahadevapura constituency in Karnataka, said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that there were 1,00,250 instances of vote chori (vote theft) uncovered during their investigation.

According to him, these were categorised into five major types: 11,965 duplicate voter entries, 40,009 cases involving fake or invalid addresses, and 10,452 voters registered in bulk under single addresses.

Additionally, 4,132 entries were found to have invalid photographs, and there were 33,692 cases involving the misuse of Form 6, which is used for the registration of new voters.

These findings, he claimed, point to a systematic attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

Bangalore Central saw a close contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan maintained a lead for most part of the counting, the final results saw BJP's PC Mohan securing a narrow victory margin of 32,707 votes.

"This task took us six months (Mahadevapura claim). If the Election Commission gave us electronic data, it would take us 30 seconds. Why are we being given data like this? So, that it is not analysed...These papers do not allow for optical character recognition," Gandhi alleged.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say? Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations of election malpractice, stating that the Maharashtra results have confirmed his long-held suspicion that the assembly election was "stolen". “Not giving machine readable voter list convinced us that EC colluded with BJP to 'steal' elections in Maharashtra”, Rahul Gandhi said.

In a renewed attack, the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate the outcome, asserting that key democratic institutions are being misused to subvert the electoral process.