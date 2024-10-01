Rahul Gandhi raises drugs issue; targets PM Modi, Adani and Ambani in Haryana poll rallies

  • Ahead of Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed rallies in Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, and attacked Narendra Modi-led government alleging that the central government and Haryana government are being run to help two-three 'arabpatis'.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Haryana.
Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Haryana.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing election rallies in Haryana, and raked-up names of Adani and Ambani, accusing the BJP-led Centre of working for a handful of billionaires in the country.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing rallies in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.

Accusing the government of overlooking the poor and the Dalits, the Congress leader said that Ambani spent crores on the wedding and farmers were drowning in debt.

“Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Further stating that a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, “If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is? The amount of money PM Modi will give to Adani and Ambani, the same amount of money we will give to the poor of this country.”

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Sonipat, Gandhi alleged that Narendra Modi's government was only "working to serve the interests of a few big industrialists.

"Everyone knows that the central government and Haryana government are being run to help two-three 'arabpatis'. Whatever avenues of employment you had, they have been shut," he said.

Rahul Gandhi raises drugs issue

Gandhi also raised the issue of drugs in Haryana and mentioned several narcotics seizures made at a Gujarat port controlled by Adani.

"I want to ask Modi ji when thousands of kgs of heroin was seized from your friend Adani's Mundra port, what action you took. How many people did you send to jails for this," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Congress leader also alleged that several youths from the state were resorting to illegal means to reach foreign nations because there were not enough jobs in Haryana.

Stating that Modi has trapped shopkeepers in a ‘chakravyuh’ through demonetisation and GST, Gandhi alleged that only Adani and Ambani can get loans in India.

 

Haryana Voting Date

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 05:18 PM IST
