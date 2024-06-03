Rahul Gandhi grows, shaves beard on my advice, claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
In an interview with News Nation channel, Assam Chief Minister recalled when he commented on Rahul Gandhi's long beard, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in 2022 by comparing his looks with former Iraqi dictators Saddam Hussein.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shaves or grows his beard based on his advice. Sarma, who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Congress in 2025, also questioned the ‘red’ book that Rahul Gandhi carried during election campaigns.