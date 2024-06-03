Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shaves or grows his beard based on his advice. Sarma, who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Congress in 2025, also questioned the ‘red’ book that Rahul Gandhi carried during election campaigns.

In an interview with News Nation channel, Biswa recalled when he commented on Rahul Gandhi's long beard, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in 2022 by comparing his looks with former Iraqi dictators Saddam Hussein. It was after this comparison, Biswa said, that the Wayanad MP shaved off his beard.

“Coincidentally, as soon as I said that Rahul Gandhi looked like Saddam Hussein, he shaved off his beard, Sarma said adding that he had later called clean-shaved Rahul Gandhi an “Amul boy."

"And when I said that he looked like the Amul Boy, he grew a light beard.. Rahul Gandhi do listen to my advice," Biswa said.

Biswa has been critical of Rahul Gandhi like other Congress defectors. He had famously claimed that Rahul Gandhi often kept him waiting in Delhi when he went to discuss state matters and would, on some occasions prefer feeding his dog, instead.

Sarma, in the News Nation interview, slammed Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the red Constitution of India book that the Congress leader was seen displaying at his election campaign rallies was not the Indian Constitution since the actual book was of blue colour.

“If the Lal Kitab shown by Rahul Gandhi in his rallies is actually the Constitution of India, then why is the Congress against the UCC? Baba Saheb's Constitution says to implement the UCC, but the Congress manifesto says that they will bring Sharia law. So I doubt whether that book is our Constitution or not," he said.

