Rahul Gandhi works in paddy field in poll-bound Chhattisgarh; see pics

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, was seen working in a paddy field in a village close to Raipur on October 29.

The move was seen as a continuation of Gandhi's recent efforts to connect with workers, farmers, labourers and professionals to hear their concerns, as seen in the videos released on his official social media handles. Gandhi shared the visuals of him working cultivators in the Chhattisgarh village on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chhattisgarh's farmers are the “happiest farmers in India", Gandhi tweeted, as he listed "five best" schemes undertaken by his party-led government over the past five years to improve the lives of cultivators.

“If farmers are happy then India is happy," Gandhi said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), as he went on to list the five pro-farmer schemes introduced in Chhattisgarh during the incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The first that Gandhi listed is the policy decision to provide a minimum selling price (MSP) on paddy of ₹2,640 per quintal.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Who will be CM if Congress is elected to power? TS Singhdeo reveals

The second, he said, is the “input subsidy of ₹23,000 crore to 26 lakh farmers" of the state. The third was the decision to waive off loans of 19 lakh farmers, cumulatively amounting to ₹10,000 crore.

The fourth was the decision to slash the electricity bill for farmers by half, and the the fifth is the policy to provide “ ₹7,000 per year to five lakh agricultural labourers of the state".

Gandhi suggested that if the Congress is elected to power in the general elections next year, the party will replicate the Chhattisgarh model for farmers on a pan-India level. “A model that we will replicate across India," he stated in his tweet.

Notably, Chhattisgarh is among the five poll-bound states where elections will be held next month.

The pre-election surveys have given an edge to the incumbent Congress in Chhattisgarh. The latest India TV-CNX opinion poll, released on October 27, predicted the party to retain power with 50 seats. The opposition BJP was projected to win 38 seats.

The state will be voting in two phases – on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!