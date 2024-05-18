Urging Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers to work together and ensure victory for their alliance on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared an interesting observation: While he will vote for the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will vote for the Congress.

Addressing a public rally—his first in the national capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—at Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said everyone's first aim should be to save the Constitution from those "hell-bent on destroying it."

Rahul Gandhi holds public rally at Ramlila Maidan in national capital

Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi is refusing to have a debate with him as the prime minister cannot answer questions about his "links" with a few favoured businessmen and how he "misused" electoral bonds. "I'm ready to debate with PM Modi whenever and wherever he wants, but I'm sure he won't come. The first question I would ask PM Modi is what is his relationship with Adani, next I want to ask him about electoral bonds," he said.

Talking about the Congress and INDIA bloc plans if they are able to form a government, Gandhi said, "We will throw the Agniveer scheme in the dustbin, simplify GST, and help small businessmen rather than big industrialists."

“A list of the poor people of India will be prepared...One woman from each of these families will be selected and ₹ 1 Lakh per annum will be deposited in the account of that woman by the INDIA Alliance. ₹ 8000 per month thaka thak, thaka thak, thaka thak. I used 'thaka thak' in my speech. Narendra Modi has now started using 'thaka thak, phata phat' in all his speeches. Tell me whatever you want him to say, I will make him say it", Gandhi said.

“A list will be made of youth with categories of graduates, post graduates and diploma holders and we will give the right to first job, which will be of one-year with an annual remuneration of ₹ 1 lakh. They (BJP-led NDA) give 5 kg ration, while we will give 10 kg of ration, " the Congress leader added.

Earlier, he would spread hatred and pit one community against another; a few days ago, some journalists interviewed him, and Narendra Modi said that when he was a kid, Muslim neighbours would send food to his home on Eid. Ok. But Narendra Modiji you are a vegetarian. This means you are not a vegetarian. You tell the whole country that you are vegetarian, but when you were a kid, Muslims would get food for you on Eid. This is a new Narendra Modi because he knows he is on his way out.

"...Our goal is to protect this Constitution...If this (Constitution) goes away - which the BJP and PM Modi want...So, the first work is to safeguard this Constitution because this is your future, your dream and the voice of your heart..." the Wayanad MP said.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) gave 30-35 interviews to the same 5-10 journalists. 2-3 intellectuals and journalists wrote to me and made public announcements. They also wrote to Narendra Modi and said that there should be a debate in democracy, it is essential; that he should have debate with Rahul Gandhi...I am ready, Narendra Modi can have a debate with me wherever he wants. What do you think, will he come to have a debate with me? No, he can't...Narendra Modi can't have a debate."

"Kejriwal ji and Hemant Soren ji were put in jail. There is a list of Congress leaders too...One more person has been arrested from Delhi...Our fight is to save the Constitution..."

"Tell me whatever you want Narendra Modi to say, I will make him say that in his speeches. I told him, "Narendra Modi, you don't mention the names of Adani-Ambani. You should mention their names." 2-3 days later, Narendra Modi said "Adani-Ambani, Adani-Ambani."

PM Modi did nothing for small businessmen but gave ₹ 16 lakh crore to industrialists like Adani-Ambani, Gandhi said at the rally

