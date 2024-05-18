'Kejriwal will vote for Congress': Rahul Gandhi's 'interesting' observation for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 10 points
Addressing a public rally—his first in the national capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said everyone's first aim should be to save the Constitution from those ‘hell-bent on destroying it’
Urging Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers to work together and ensure victory for their alliance on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared an interesting observation: While he will vote for the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will vote for the Congress.