'....how did Narendra Modi become OBC?': Rahul Gandhi slams PM amid reservation row, bats for caste census again
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again reiterated that INDIA bloc will conduct a caste census after coming to power, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing allegations over reservations, and reiterated that the INDIA bloc will conduct a caste census after coming to power.