Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again reiterated that INDIA bloc will conduct a caste census after coming to power, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing allegations over reservations, and reiterated that the INDIA bloc will conduct a caste census after coming to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Bhojpur, Rahul Gandhi asked why the PM identifies himself as OBC when he says there are only two castes.

“When I raised the issue of caste census, Narendra Modi said, there are only two castes in India – rich and poor. If there are only two castes, then how did Narendra Modi become OBC?," asked Rahul Gandhi.

"50 per cent population in the country is backward, 15 per cent Dalit, 8 per cent Adivasi.. We raked up the issue of the caste-based census. The country should know how many people are backward, dalit, adivasi and minority. We also said that an economic survey should also take place. As soon as I stated this, Narendra Modi said, there are only to castes in the country. If there are only 2 castes in the country, then how did you become OBC? As soon as our government comes, we will conduct a caste census, economic survey, and institutional survey. We will also throw away the 50 per cent reservation limit," said Rahul Gandhi.

In November 2023, addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg, Modi had said that for him, there's only one caste in the nation and that is poverty…" For those who are poor, Modi is their servant, their brother and their son," he added.

On May 22, addressing a rally in Haryana's Panchakula, Rahul Gandhi said that the system is heavily aligned against the lower castes and that he knows the system from inside as his grandmother and father were prime ministers.

On Sunday, attacking INDIA bloc, Modi said they are planning to rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!