Is it Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi for PM post? Bhupesh Baghel says Raebareli not only choosing MP but...
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took to X to share a video clip , wherein he could be heard saying, “…after Indira Gandhi, the people of Raebareli are now going to elect the Prime Minister of the country.”
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of Raebareli are not just electing a Lok Sabha member. "But after late Indira Gandhi, the people of Raebareli are now going to elect the Prime Minister of the country, Baghel said ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.