Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took to X to share a video clip , wherein he could be heard saying, “…after Indira Gandhi, the people of Raebareli are now going to elect the Prime Minister of the country.”

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of Raebareli are not just electing a Lok Sabha member. "But after late Indira Gandhi, the people of Raebareli are now going to elect the Prime Minister of the country, Baghel said ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Baghel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video clip of himself making the statement before a group of people.

Who is INDIA bloc's PM face? The Congress is part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, which has not yet declared its prime minister candidate. This has prompted speculation that Rahul Gandhi is the coalition's candidate for the post of prime minister.

On the day the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi was asked who the party's PM face could be—Rahul Gandhi himself or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The question was asked since the Congress' manifesto displayed images of these two leaders in the front.

“In 2009, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's image was on the manifesto. In a press conference [back then], they were asked who would be the PM's face. Sonia Gandhi then hid her face in the manifesto. Who's face will you hide this time? [yours or Kharge's]," someone had asked Gandhi at the press conference held on April 5.

Gandhi replied that the Opposition party coalition, INDIA bloc, will decide its prime minister candidate after winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the question of the Congress' prime minister candidate, explained, "The INDIA bloc has taken a collective decision. We are fighting an ideological election, and the coalition will collectively decide on the leader and prime minister after winning the elections."

Rahul Gandhi is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress candidate from Raebareli and Wayanad. Gandhi mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, both have represented the Raebareli seat in the past.

PM Modi seeking third term The Congress' opponent, the Bharatiya Janata Party's PM candidate remains Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is seeking a third term as the prime minister of the country and MP from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi has time and again exuded confidence that he will retain the power at the Centre. He said at a public gathering in Maharashtra's Kalyan on Wednesday, "The efforts that I am putting in now, I will continue to do that even after June 4. That's why we have prepared the blueprint for first 100 days [of government] in third term."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in seven phases, starting April 19. The results will be announced on June 4. Based on the results, a prime minister of India will be chosen.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes.

