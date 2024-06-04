‘People don't want Narendra Modi to run country’: Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc blocks BJP's ‘400 paar’ dream
Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Tuesday after the INDIA bloc defied expectations by maintaining a lead on 232 Lok Sabha seats. Attacking PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said this election was not only fought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was also fought against the agencies that the saffron party has “captured". Rahul Gandhi said the people of India have made it clear they “don't want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah" to lead the country.