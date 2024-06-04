Attacking PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said this election was not only fought against the BJP, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah, but also against the agencies that the saffron party has captured.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Tuesday after the INDIA bloc defied expectations by maintaining a lead on 232 Lok Sabha seats. Attacking PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said this election was not only fought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was also fought against the agencies that the saffron party has “captured". Rahul Gandhi said the people of India have made it clear they “don't want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah" to lead the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People have unanimously stated that we do not want Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to run the country," Rahul Gandhi said, adding, “Congress gave a new pro-poor vision to the country."

Showing a red-covered copy of the Constitution which he was often seen carrying during his Lok Sabha election campaigns across the country, Rahul Gandhi said it is the poor who have saved the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Offering special thanks to the electorate of Uttar Pradesh for supporting Congress and “protecting" the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting the Congress party and the INDI Alliance."

In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc has won 43 seats, while the BJP won 33 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking on the Amethi win, where Congress' KL Sharma was pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi said, “BJP doesn't talk in a respectful manner, but KL Sharma has been working in Amethi for the last 40 years. His victory was certain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked is the INDIA bloc contact JD(U) and TDP for support in forming the government, Rahul Gandhi said the alliance “will decide tomorrow." He said, “We won't say anything without asking the opinion of our allies. Our alliance will decide tomorrow and whatever they decide we will act on that."

